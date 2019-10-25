Coming off last week’s successful run of the groundbreaking “Spring Awakening” musical at Joplin Little Theatre, Becki Arnall and her Dream Theatre Co. are right back at it again, hosting a Halloween-themed masquerade ball at JLT this weekend.
It’s twice in two years the theater company — known for its flash mobs and haunted tours — has hosted a masquerade ball. Last year’s event centered around the 1986 fantasy movie “Labyrinth,” starring the late David Bowie. This year’s ball, set for 7 to 10 p.m. tonight and Saturday night, is called the Witch’s Masquerade Ball — encouraging people to lace up boots, grab brooms and take to the skies. Similar to last year’s event, JLT’s stage will temporarily transform into a dance floor. Instead of actors plying their trade, local residents will dance and mingle in full costume and mask, listening to a wide range of Halloween-themed music.
The 2018 event “went over beautifully,” said Arnall, Dream Theatre’s founder and director, drawing around 230 revelers. “The core of Dream Theater production crew feels very connected to (the witch’s) theme, and it is our plan to continue it every October. We can change and we can build and we can grow, but this type of event is right down our alley.”
Attendees are urged to get creative with their costumes: “We expect to see a wide variety of witches and costumes, from ‘American Horror Story: Coven’ to the classic storybook styles,” she said. “We are expecting to see a lot of creativity.”
Aside from costumes and dancing and music, there will be live performances, food and fortune telling — a unique blend of Halloween and avant-garde creativity.
Oh, and just because witches are traditionally female doesn’t mean the men should be left out in the cold, Arnall said: “There are male witches, wizards, familiars, creatures, voodoo doctors — the list goes on. All Halloween creatures of the night are welcome.”
Tickets are $10, available at the door. All ages are welcome.
Details: 417-623-3638.
Ballet
“This is Halloween” is the latest production from the Midwest Regional Ballet, which first premiered back in 2011, inspired by Tim Burton’s iconic film “A Nightmare Before Christmas.” The show is directed by Kaye Lewis and performed by her local students at Pittsburg’s Memorial Auditorium and Convention Center.
The show opens at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Halloween night — there will also be a costume contest and treat bags for the first 100 kids attending. There will be 7:30 p.m performances on Friday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 2, as well as 2 p.m. matinee performances on Nov. 2 and Sunday, Nov. 3.
Tickets are $15 for adults in the lower level, $12 for children younger than 13 and seniors, and $10 general admission in the balcony.
Details: 620-231-7827.
