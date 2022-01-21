While the upcoming production of “Driving Miss Daisy” showcases the heartwarming relationship between a widowed Jewish woman and her Black chauffeur, it also explores some real-life situations like racism against Black people and antisemitism.
It’s why the 1987 off-Broadway production and 1989 film starring Morgan Freeman and Jessica Tandy remain relevant more than 30 years later.
“Live theater is a way for people to experience unique relationships and the emotions they can convey,” said Lisa Olliges, who plays the rich Jewish widow Daisy Werthan. Miss Daisy, she said, “is a woman who has always been independent, and she struggles with facing the loss of some of her independence as she ages. She finds more than a driver in Hoke, and their unique relationship spans decades and gives us a view of how friendship can be colorblind.”
The story centers around Hoke, the emotional engine that drives the decades-spanning story set in postwar Georgia. Hoke is played by Keenan Cortez Sr., and their shared story, he said, is filled with lessons of love and tolerance.
“The importance of doing this play now is a great chance to illustrate the fact that despite differences we can still get along and co-exist with each other,” he said. “A huge benefit of that is often times we find unexpected blessings along the way.”
Hoke, Cortez says, benefits from gaining a best friend, one he didn’t know he wanted. and Miss Daisy benefits from being able to depend on another human being, something she didn’t feel like she needed.
“The play,” he continued, “is a great illustration that we need each other no matter which side of the tracks we come from.”
Cortez said he had had some doubts about the play and hesitated auditioning for the pivotal role.
“I sought counsel from several confidants before reading for the part. Frankly there are parts in the play that make me uncomfortable, and I wasn’t sure that I even wanted to go there emotionally,” Cortez said. “After reading through the script, though — and continuing to talk with people about those uncomfortable things — I now consider it to be an honor to portray a part of this American history and feel better equipped to discuss it in a teachable way.”
Because “Driving Miss Daisy” tackles adult themes like racism, a talk-back session will follow the Thursday, Feb. 3, production. Audience members will be given the opportunity to meet with Cortez, Olliges and Shaun Conroy, who plays Daisy’s son, Boolie, to ask them questions about their characters and the overall production.
“The play is a great vehicle for a discussion about race relations, respect and human dignity from both characters’ perspectives,” said Greg Green, who directs the production.
“I hope that after people see the play they will instantly realize that we have come a long way with race relations,” Cortez said. “For me, the most important fact, is that despite our differences … and can now get along — and from that great benefits can be produced.”
Olliges added: “I want (the audience) to see the beauty of this relationship and that friendship can happen between people of different backgrounds and skin colors.”
