Joe Hadsall: Downtown sundial still working as intended

It’s good to know that some technologies still work. A sundial in downtown Joplin proves that.
At about 1:05 p.m. on Thursday, I took a picture of the sundial at 111 W. Third St, right across the street from the library. It appeared to be a little behind: The shadow of the gnomen was still crawling toward dead center of the 12.
There’s two reasons for that:
• We’re squarely in the middle of daylight savings time, but the revolving Earth and static sun don’t care what time we humans say it is. That explains why the shadow was at 12 when our cellphones said it was 1.
• You can see this in the picture: The right edge of the sundial appeared to be sunken into the wall further than the left, meaning it’s not exactly parallel to the building’s southern face. This may be intentional: Whomever installed the sundial may have known that the building’s face wasn’t pointing exactly to the south. Or it may be just the way a building settles. Nevertheless, it appears that maybe that right edge could be pulled out, meaning that the shadow would have been dead center at high noon. (Or in this case, high one.)
Nevertheless, it isn’t off by much. Given the presence of other clocks downtown, and how rarely they are anywhere close to being accurate, the Third Street sundial is a reliable workhorse — as long as it isn’t cloudy.
I’ve been enchanted with this sundial ever since I noticed it during a lunch-break walk. I’ve written before about how I hoof it downtown and find all sorts of treasures under our noses, from the amazing front porches in the North Heights Neighborhood to the brick sidewalks that remain throughout that neighborhood, Murphysburg and other downtown residential areas.
It wasn’t until Thursday that I got my chance for an up-close look. Architect Ron Jones, owner of the building, graciously took me up to the second story and opened a window so I could get close enough for the wide-angle shot on this page.
I conducted exhaustive historical research (”Conducted exhaustive historical research” is a euphemism for “I asked Globe historian Bill Caldwell.”) into the building. The sundial is believed to have always been a part of the more than 100-year-old building. Originally built in 1904 for a machinery company, it was remodeled into a bus station in 1937.
Jones and his business partner, Ivan McElwee, bought the building in the late 1970s, he said. When they acquired it, it had been abandoned for years. Pigeons had moved into the second story.
The two renovated it and turned it into the headquarters for McElwee and Associates, a firm that was behind the design of several big projects in Joplin, including the building currently housing Victory Ministry and Sports Complex, Spring River Christian Village and Hampshire Pet Products.
According to a 1985 report in the Globe, the pair planned to renovate the exterior of the building. But pulling out the sundial was never part of the plan, Jones said.
“It’s part of the original building, integrated in the bricks,” Jones said. “You could take it out, but there’s no purpose for taking it out. It was there, and was part of the original vision, so we didn’t want to deface it.”
Removing it also would have removed a great nickname from the community: The Sundial Building. Those were the first three words out of Caldwell’s mouth when I asked him about 111 W. Third St., after all.
I’m glad it’s still there, for a lot of reasons.
I’m a fan of downtown, and its architecture. One of my dreams for the Globe is to see our cheese grater metal panels magically disappear, revealing the beautiful brickwork beneath. Our building also has some street-level, primer-gray walls that would be perfect for some murals, too. Any downtown architecture and decoration, from the hidden “Love your city” mural on the former JB’s building to the run down yellow and black circles on Virginia Avenue, catches my eye.
The sundial is one of only two in the area that I know of. The other is a large monument to veterans at Mount Hope Cemetery.
But I’m most pleased with how the sundial still works.
It’s not just a stick in the wall. It is a precisely placed stick with carefully measured intervals based on observation and deduction. The same scientific process that led to the creation of the sundial led to the creation of the battery-powered, internet-connected timepieces most all of us carry with us everywhere.
The sundial may not be in the perfect place for us to get pictures for our Instagram accounts. But it’s there for anyone who walks by. Depending on the sky, it may not be able to tell you much about the present. But it speaks volumes about our past.
Joe Hadsall is web editor for the Globe. Contact him at jhadsall@joplinglobe.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.