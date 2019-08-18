John Farris, underrated Missouri-born writer

The only thing I can remember from a movie called “The Fury” — I was 14 and watching it for the first time on Cinemax — was a pretty woman with blue eyes using her mind powers to blow up — yeah, literally explode — a not-so-nice man. Yeah, a scene like that would have normally traumatized most 14-year-olds, but I had already watched (and absolutely loved) John Carpenter’s “The Thing,” so I was used to this sort of thing.
It would take me years to realize the 1978 Brian De Palma movie was based off a 1976 novel of the same name, penned by a horror/gothic writer John Farris. It would be even more years before I realized that Farris was born in Missouri.
This is the latest installment of my Missouri-born horror writer series, following in the footsteps of the late, great Ruby Jean Jensen and Rex Miller. Thankfully, the Jefferson City native Farris is still alive and well in 2019.
Though it was published 43 years ago, “The Fury” still stands as Farris’ most recognized and celebrated work. The book, about a teenaged girl (played by Amy Irving in the movie) harboring telepathy and telekinesis powers, was followed by three sequels, though published decades later: “The Fury and the Terror” (2001), “The Fury and the Power” (2003) and “Avenging Fury” (2008).
Farris’ best mainstream novel was “When Michael Calls” from 1967. Other mainstream titles would follow — “King Wisdom,” “The Captors” and the “Harrison High” series throughout the early 1970s. Sadly, mainstream titles might get you accolades from critics, but they don’t always pad the pocketbook. So, like Dean Koontz and William Peter Blatty before him, Farris switched genres, turning to the more lucrative horror genre. It was a smart move. And he seemed to enjoy it.
“One, it was something I liked to do,” he said in an article. “Two, it entertained me. Three, I found out I could make a living at it. That’s ideal as far as I’m concerned ... I’m still progressing. I think I still have something to say, and I like the way I say it. Until that dies, I’ll continue to do it. I do it for my own amusement.”
After the smash success of “The Fury,” other horror novels would follow, titles that would define his career. My personal favorite is “Minotaur” (1995), and the story collection, “Scare Tactics.” His last published novel was 2013’s “Before the Night Ends.”
While his name doesn’t’ stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the likes of Koontz, Stephen King and Clive Barker, Farris still had one of the more remarkable, successful runs of bestselling horror novels during the 1980s. Any and all of them from “The Fury” on are outstanding novels.
Check out his novels at a local bookstore near you. Trust me, the guy can write some spectacular horror, despite what the lurid book covers might have you believe.
