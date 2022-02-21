LAMPE, Mo. — Jon Pardi, the real-life cowboy turned award-winning country singer, will perform live in concert in mid-August at the Black Oak Mountain Amphitheater located on Table Rock Lake just west of Branson.
The 36-year-old singer — known for his numerous No. 1 hits including “Head Over Boots,” “Dirt on my Boots,” “Heartache on the Dance Floor” and “Heartache Medication” — will be one of the top acts performing live at the 9,000-seat outdoor concert venue this year, which reopened with five shows in 2021 following an eight-year hiatus.
“We’re thrilled about this year’s incredible lineup,” said Black Oak Amp owner John Stauffer said. “We look forward to bringing live music and special events to BOA and the beautiful Ozarks for many years to come.”
Pardi began placing songs and attracting attention as a performer in 2010. Capitol Records Nashville signed Pardi, sending him into the studio with producer Bart Butler. “Missin’ You Crazy,” his first single, appeared in the spring of 2012, but it was the 2013 single “Up All Night” that gave him his first country Top 10 single.
Pardi continues to “apply new ideas to country’s old sounds,” and “bring authenticity back into country music,” a Black Oak Amp press release read.
Along with Pardi, artists set to take the Black Oak Mountain Amphitheater stage in 2022 include:
• The Kentucky Headhunters and the Georgia Thunderbolts, who will headline the Ozark Mountain Rumble Rally, on May 20 and 21, a two-day event packed with music, motorcycles, vendors, a swamp meet, food and fun.
• Hairball, the ultimate 80s rock experience complete with pyrotechnics, light show, smoke and mammoth amps, on May 27. Joining them will be special music guest Stillhouse.
• T.I., with Chingy, the Ying Yang Twins and DJ Skribble, will perform a “Come Live Your Life” pop and hip hop show on April 3.
• Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias will crack ribs with laughter with his on Sept. 10
The 2022 season “will offer the most diverse mix of live music and stand-up comedy ever to perform on stage” at Black Oak, said General Manager Phil Potter.
The above acts are only the beginning; many more shows will be announced in the near future, he said. Stauffer said last year they hope to have 12 to 15 concerts booked for the 2022 season.
“We are still learning our audience and niche in the area, and are trying to hit as many genres and age groups as possible,” Potter said. “The touring market varies from year to year, as do the number of shows available. We do keep in mind we are in a less densely populated area, and there is only so much disposable income available.”
At Black Oak, there’s “not a bad seat in the venue,” according to Stauffer, and parking is free.
Last year, Black Oak hosted Trace Adkins, Chris Young, Dusty Lynch and St. Louis native Nelly.
