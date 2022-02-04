For National Catholic Schools Week, students at St. Mary’s Elementary prepared Valentine's Day sacks for Children’s Haven and Lafayette House, students at McAuley High School held a drive-thru community breakfast and students at St. Peter’s Middle School wrote thank-you notes to first responders. That only took care of Monday’s schedule of events.
The calendar for National Catholic Schools Week was packed for area students, with a special focus on activities to serve the community. Principals at the schools said the week gave them an opportunity to show what sets apart a Catholic school education. They said the schools excel at academics and extracurriculars, and especially at service.
“For me, the most beautiful part of a Catholic school is teaching our students that God gives each of us special gifts, and that our calling in life is to figure out how those gifts can be used to help others,” said Emily Yoakam, principal of McAuley Catholic High School and St. Peter’s Catholic Middle School. “Once our students leave our doors and graduate, they go out into the world. We want to provide them with the strong foundation of their faith and also the tools to give back to their community.”
Joplin Area Catholic Schools serves about 300 students in the area, from preschool through 12th grade. At McAuley and St. Peter’s, Yoakam said the three areas they strive to emphasize are faith, excellence and service.
This is also the theme of National Catholic Schools Week. Events at the schools this week centered on honoring stakeholders in students' education with a teacher luncheon, and included a visit from former Missouri Speaker of the House and alum Ron Richardson and a faith forum with Catholic Joplin business leaders.
“There’s something special about being able to share your Catholic faith in a school as educators,” Yoakam said. “The true beauty of a Catholic education is that you educate the entire child, the mind, the body and also the soul.”
Across town at St. Mary’s Catholic Elementary and Preschool, Principal Joanne Lown echoed the advantage of an all-around education provided by Catholic schools.
“One thing I’m really proud about is that at St. Mary’s we’re able to educate and nurture the whole child, heart, mind, body and soul,” Lown said. “When those components are put together, it’s a recipe for success.”
In addition to the Valentine's Day sack preparation, events planned for the week at St. Mary’s included a chili bar for school and community volunteers; a schoolwide rock, paper or scissors contest; and making valentines for veterans. One event Lown looked forward to was an afternoon of patriotic songs and prayers at the flagpole, with a special flag that was flown at the national Capitol in honor of St. Mary’s and the 10th anniversary of the Joplin tornado.
Lown said the school teaches students the work of Christ with their hands, not just their hearts. National Catholic Schools Week is a celebration of what St. Mary’s does every day, as the school performs service events every single month throughout the school year.
“We practice what we preach,” Lown said. “It’s important that even our preschool students learn to think about someone other than themselves. There’s something every day on our schedule this week to teach them the joys of serving others.”
For both principals, another important part of a Catholic education is teaching students to lean on their faith in times of trouble and to let their faith guide them. This has been especially important to demonstrate during COVID-19, they said.
The area Catholic schools have all faced challenges from COVID-19, but the hallmarks of their Catholic education have helped get them through, the principals said. Adapting to technology has helped students at McAuley and St. Peter’s continue their education during a trying time.
“With COVID, we’ve learned that tomorrow is not given to us,” Yoakam said. “We’ve learned that things can change and how to be adaptable. I’ve never seen a school of teachers adapt quicker and work harder for a set of students.”
At St. Mary’s, Lown credits a strong school and parent partnership with helping the school not miss a day of instruction during COVID-19. Students have used their faith to commit to keeping each other safe.
“I think when you teach with love and compassion, and those things are taught at home as well, students naturally think of others,” Lown said. “It’s not just about keeping ourselves healthy, it’s what can we do to keep each other healthy. We have a commitment to keep our school safe, healthy and filled with joy.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.