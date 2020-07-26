McAuley High School Future Business Leaders of America students brought home several awards from the recent FBLA national conference in Salt Lake City, Utah.
The following students earned national awards:
• Langley Miller, a sophomore, took third place in the nation for the intro to public speaking category.
• Seniors David Green, Johnny Johnson and John Tran placed seventh in the nation in the broadcast journalism category.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.