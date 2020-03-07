WEBB CITY, Mo. — Joplin area cemeteries contain a number of beautiful structures.
One that immediately comes to mind is the open-faced Bible statue built in the northern portion of Joplin’s Ozark Memorial Park Cemetery, complete with the John 14:1 scripture: “Let not your heart be troubled.”
But no other local cemetery is home to nine mausoleums. These silent sentinel structures — familiar sites to those who frequent the cemetery — not only protect the area’s most prominent residents but are also breathtaking works of art. These monuments, the only ones of their kind in the Joplin area, are examples of a burial trend popular among members of America’s wealthy classes in the early decades of the last century.
The 58-acre Mount Hope Cemetery, for the record, was established in 1905 and is home to many notable Joplin, Webb City and Galena, Kansas, businessmen of the zinc and lead mining era, including Joplin co-founder Patrick Murphy and Webb City’s founding father, John C. Webb.
The nine mausoleums — the first built in 1905, the rest over a period of 15 years — include:
• Alfred Harrison Rogers — He built a streetcar railway between Webb City and Carterville in 1889. His mausoleum is of Greek Revival style with Tuscan columns and was the first of the nine to be built.
• Amsel Taylor Blackwell — The general manager of Carthage Ice & Cold Storage Company, his structure is of Neoclassical style — the main door is flanked by two Greek tripods.
• Charles F. Prehm — A Galena, Kansas, businessman, his mausoleum is of Romanesque style, complete with two Norman columns.
• Edgar Backus Schemerhorn — This last name is familiar to Galena, Kansas, residents as the Kansas legislator who donated 22 acres to the city that became a city park that bears his name. His mausoleum is of Romanesque style.
• Charles T. Orr — A miner who became the first president of Freeman General Hospital, his mausoleum is of Greco Deco design, showcasing a more modern look that some say was designed by Frank Lloyd Wright.
• Thomas Kennedy — This longtime Galena, Kansas, miner’s tomb includes an arched doorway mostly found in Romanesque-style buildings.
• Edwin St. George Noble — This Irish-born Galena, Kansas, resident, superintendent of multiple mining companies in the area, has a mausoleum that, like so many of the others, is of Romanesque design.
• Austin Allen — This Joplin High School grad and one of Joplin’s best known architects, who designed many local buildings, including the Newman Building, Olivia Apartments, St. Peter’s Catholic Church and the Elk’s Lodge, lies in the only mausoleum that faces west, toward the setting sun.
• Charles Schifferdecker — One of Joplin’s most prominent residents and philanthropists has a mausoleum built like an Egyptian tomb. His Joplin home was built to resemble a castle of his native Germany. During his lifetime, he built schools, a church, St. John’s Hospital and the Scottish Rite Cathedral. The most beautiful of the nine, it is of rare Egyptian Revival style, reminiscent of the Great Temple of Ammon, with two sphinxes guarding the entrance.
Did you know?
Mount Hope Cemetery is located on the highest natural elevation found anywhere in Jasper County.
