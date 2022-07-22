The Joplin Area Welcome Club will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Maria's Cantina on 32nd Street.
All guests are welcome. The club offers opportunities for women to meet others, learn about the area and get involved in charitable works.
The club will also hold a bunco fundraiser Saturday, Aug. 20, at OGAR Realtors Building, 712 Florida Ave. in Joplin. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $10. There will also be concession items, prizes and a silent auction.
All funds raised will help Nick Winslow and Adrienne Vaughn with medical expenses.
Details: joplinareawelcomeclub@gmail.com.
