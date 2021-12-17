The Joplin Area Welcome Club will hold its December luncheon at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27.
Members will share a holiday lunch and gift exchange at the OGAR Realtors Building. Guests are welcome.
Details: joplinareawelcomeclub.com.
Cloudy with occasional light rain...mainly this evening. Thunder possible. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Updated: December 17, 2021 @ 5:08 pm
JOPLIN, MO - Michael Lewis Schwarting, 72, a former safety manager for Tri-State Trucking, passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker Mortuary, Joplin.
NEOSHO, MO - Gail Butler-Boyer, 84, an LPN for La-Z-Boy, passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Services 10 a.m. Tuesday at Neosho Community Chapel. Visitation will be from 6-7 p.m. Monday at Campbell-Biddlecome Funeral Home, Seneca, MO.
