The Joplin Area Welcome Club will hold its monthly luncheon at 11 a.m. Tuesday at La Boussole Medical Spa, 5594 Junge Blvd.

Catered lunch from Red Onion Cafe will be followed by a tour of the facility and demonstrations of services. Guests are welcome.

Details: joplinareawelcomeclub@gmail.com.

