Veronica Carr describes herself as a Christian creative, saying it’s impossible to separate her faith from her creativity.
Mixing faith and painting, the rural Joplin artist strives to capture creation in a way that makes the viewer stop to appreciate God’s workmanship.
Using a medium first crafted for Pablo Picasso, Carr uses oil pastels with various tools to capture the essence of life — including a series focusing on small details found within nature.
She likes oil pastels because the medium allows her to have direct contact with her canvas. Shaped like crayons, oil pastels leave a smooth texture similar to paint but provide the artist with a higher degree of control. It’s difficult for Carr to hold a paint brush because of a connective tissue disorder.
“I just fell in love with (the medium),” Carr said. “It blends beautifully when it comes in contact with the canvas.”
The oil nature of the pastels also means the ability to blend, shape and move the pigment remains. Oil pastel works must be placed behind glass, because the surface never truly hardens.
Carr said her faith is woven into her art, like another item in her tool box.
“It’s in everything I do,” Carr said. “For me, it’s a question of how can I not create. I feel like my one purpose on earth is to make things.”
Carr believes her creative energy is God-given. Carr pours that energy into each piece of art.
“I feel it’s my job to portray somethings God has made in the best way possible,” Carr said. “Capturing the wonder that’s gone into every single thing God has made.”
Her nature series — on 11-by-14-inch or 18-by-24-inch canvases — includes close-up images of caterpillars, flowers and even a toad. Carr strives to showcase the beauty found within the details of the various plants or animals.
In the case of the image of her toad, Carr sought to capture the details that made the animal interesting, down to the variegated colors throughout its body’s structure.
“For me, everything worth admiring, enjoying all screams out (God’s) name,” Carr said.
Carr uses reference photos she’s taken on various jaunts in nature to create her paintings.
“I’m very nearsighted,” Carr said. “So it’s forced me to look close up (at things).”
Other factors, including her tendency to look closely, leads to Carr finding and expanding upon details within her subject.
“I use it to my advantage,” Carr said. “It forces me to take a really good look at how things are constructed and the fine details of how God created things.”
A close-up photograph of a hummingbird is the basis of her newest piece. She marvels at the details found on the bird’s body.
“The fact that he didn’t overlook even the tiniest scales on a hummingbird reminds me that he cares very deeply about the smallest things,” Carr said. “If he cares about this, then surely he cares about my trivial and small things.”
She took photos of the hummingbird as it recovered from a fight with another male at her feeder. She held it, as it regained consciousness, giving it sugar water until it could fly away.
Her reference photo shows the rare moment when a hummingbird was motionless. She’s tentatively titled the work in progress as “Fragile,” because it shows the fragile nature of a bird typically full of energy and vibrance.
Carr has used time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic to focus on her work. It’s allowed her to reprioritize her time to include additional drawing time. It’s also given her a chance to slow down and take time to paint.
At times, Carr’s almost 5-year-old daughter Stella paints and draws alongside mom.
“The first thing she does in the morning before she uses the bathroom or eats is to start a drawing,” Carr said. “It seems she’s naturally inclined to create.”
Ultimately, Carr hopes people take a second or even third glance at her works, giving the viewer a chance to see something new or not considered in the past.
Carr’s artistic endeavors extend to other areas of the community. She curates art to hang on the walls at College Heights Christian Church.
She also belongs to Joplin Limners, a group of Christian creatives organized a decade ago by her brother, Mark Neuenschwander, and Matt Gilford. The group meets once a month on the first Monday at Joplin Avenue Coffee Company. The group has a Facebook home which may be accessed by searching Joplin Limners.
