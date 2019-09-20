Joplin’s Mercy Park will once again play host to the fifth annual Joplin Arts Fest, which launches tonight.
“This year, we will have 42 different artists from 22 different cities in eight different states,” said Steve Doerr, co-chair of the festival’s planning committee. “We have a great mix of artists coming from as far west as Colorado Springs, Colorado, and as far east as Bloomington, Indiana.
“This festival will give people in our Four-State Area the opportunity to see and purchase art from artists they don’t normally see in our area,” he continued.
Still, there will be 16 local artists from Joplin, Carthage and Webb City alone.
While last year’s switch from the downtown area to Joplin’s newest park was applauded by the public, the warm weather and lack of shade forced the committee to add new elements to the annual festival, which will be implemented this year.
“(We) felt it was important that we provide an area where visitors could listen to music and enjoy food from the food trucks or just take a break in the shade,” Doerr said. “We will be having a stage and music tent by the food trucks.”
Food truck vendors include: Pineapple Bliss, Kings Kettle Corn, Snowflake Shaved Ice, Oriental Fusion, Mr. B’s Cajun Cafe and The Blue Spoon. They will provide food from 6 to 10 p.m. tonight and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
As far as the music goes, Jomo Jazz (6 p.m.) and Kufara (8:15 p.m.) will play live tonight, while Folk N’ Roll (10 a.m.), Josh Jennings (11:15 a.m.), Jeremiah Jones & The River Band (12:30 p.m.), The Grays (1:45 p.m.) and Wilkie Jay & The Heat (3 p.m.) are scheduled to play Saturday.
There will also be 40-plus booths, with four of them offering interactive art-related activities for children.
“For someone that has never attended the Joplin Arts Fest, I think they can expect to have a wonderful time getting to know personally the different artists and learning about their work,” Doerr said. “It is a very relaxing atmosphere where you can walk around the festival area enjoying an adult beverage while looking at original, unique, one-of-a-kind art — listening to great local bands and enjoying wonderful food truck food.
“In addition, you’ll get to visit with your neighbors and meet a lot of other wonderful people.”
Details: 417-529-3730.
Want to go?
The fifth annual Joplin Arts Fest — a collaboration between Kiwanis Club of Joplin, Joplin Regional Artists Coalition, Connect2Culture and Spiva Center for the Arts — will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. tonight and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Mercy Park. Funds raised by the festival will be used to support a variety of youth-related Kiwanis Club programs in Joplin.
