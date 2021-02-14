JUVENILE EASY NONFICTION
“The Birthday Cookbook,” Mary Evanson Bleckwehl
“Cheerleading,” Mari C. Schuh
“Boa Constrictors,” Gail Terp
“Triceratops,” Luke Colins
“The Valentine’s Day Cookbook,” Tammy B. Brown
ADULT FICTION
“The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig
“The Sanatorium: A Novel,” Sarah Pearse
“Dear Child,” Romy Hausmann
“Girl A: A Novel,” Abigail Dean
“The Lost Boys: A Decker/Lazarus Novel,” Faye Kellerman
“The Historians: A Novel,” Cecilia Ekback
ADULT NONFICTION
“Robert E. Lee and Me: A Southerner’s Reckoning with the Myth of the Lost Cause,” Ty Seidule
“Notes on a Silencing: A Memoir,” Lacy Crawford
“World Wild Vet: Encounters in the Animal Kingdom,” Evan Antin
“Fiber Fueled: The Plant-Based Gut Health Program for Losing Weight, Restoring Your Health, and Optimizing Your Microbiome,” Will Bulsiewicz
“Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS letter, and the Hidden Cost of America’s Cheap Goods,” Amelia Pang
