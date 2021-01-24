ADULT FICTION
“Before She Disappeared: A Novel,” Lisa Gardner
“The Mitford Trial,” Jessica Fellowes
“A Stitch in Time,” Kelley Armstrong
“Every Last Secret,” A.R. Torre
“The Scorpion’s Tail,” Douglas J. Preston
ADULT NONFICTION
“American Rule: How a Nation Conquered the World but Failed its People,” Jared Yates Sexton
“Make Life Beautiful,” Syd McGee
“Hikaru Noguchi’s Darning: Repair, Make, Mend,” Hikaru Noguchi
“Science and Cooking: Physics Meets Food, from Homemade to Haute Cuisine,” M. P. Brenner
“Bravey: Chasing Dreams, Befriending Pain, and Other Big Ideas,” Alexi Pappas
“Young Guns: Obsession, Overwatch, and the Future of Gaming,” Austin Moorhead
