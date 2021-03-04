JUVENILE FICTION
“Escaping Ordinary,” Scott Reintgen
“The ODDlympics,” David Slavin
“Daughter of the White Rose,” Diane Zahler
“A Test of Courage,” Justina Ireland
“The Raconteur’s Commonplace Book,” Kate Milford
CD BOOK FICTION
“Serpentine,” Jonathan Kellerman
“Marauder,” Clive Cussler
“The Wonder Boy of Whistle Stop: A Novel,” Fannie Flagg
“The Other Mrs.: A Novel,” Mary Kubica
“The Divine Comedy: Inferno, Purgatorio, Paradiso,” Dante Alighieri
“Spin,” Patricia Cornwell
ADULT NONFICTION
“Healthy Me, Healthy Us: Your Relationships Are Only as Strong As You Are,” Les Parrott
“The Lost Spells,” Robert Macfarlane
“Good Apple: Tales of a Southern Evangelical in New York,” Elizabeth Passarella
“That Can Be Arranged: A Muslim Love Story,” Huda Fahmy
“Unsinkable: Five Men and the Indomitable Run of the U.S.S. Plunkett,” James Sullivan
“The Three Mothers: How the Mothers of Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, and James Baldwin Shaped a Nation,” Anna Malaika Tubbs
TEEN FICTION
“Bridge of Souls,” Victoria Schwab
“Blazewrath Games,” Amparo Ortiz
“Dreamology,” Lucy Keating
“Camp Valor,” Scott McEwen
“The Light in Hidden Places,” Sharon Cameron
“Elatsoe,” Darcie Little Badger
