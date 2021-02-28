CD BOOK NONFICTION
“The Patriots: Alexander Hamilton, Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, and the Making of America,” Winston Groom
“A Path to Redeeming Love: A 40 Day Devotional,” Francine Rivers
“Kant’s Little Prussian Head and Other Reasons Why I Write an Autobiography in Essays,” Claire Messud
“This Next Year We’ll Be Laughing,” Jacqueline Winspear
“The Upright Citizens Brigade Comedy Improvisation Manual, Book 1”
ADULT FICTION
“The House on Vesper Sands: A Novel,” Paraic O’Donnell
“Good Neighbors: A Novel,” Sarah Langan
“Smoke: An IQ Novel,” Joe Ide
“A Fatal Lie: An Inspector Ian Rutledge Mystery,” Charles Todd
“An Extravagant Death,” Charles Finch
“Missing and Endangered: A Brady Novel of Suspense,” Judith A. Jance
ADULT NONFICTION
“The Penguin Book of Exorcisms,” Joseph Laycock
“Regrow Your Veggies: Growing Vegetables from Roots, Cuttings and Scraps,” Melissa Raupach
“Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age,” Sanjay Gupta
“Featherhood: A Memoir of Two Fathers and a Magpie,” Charlie Samson Gilmour
“Cy Young: The Baseball Life and Career,” Lew Freedman
TEEN NONFICTION
“What You Need to Know About Taxes,” Corona Brezina
“What Are My Rights?: Q & A About Teens and the Law,” Thomas A. Jacobs
“The Teen Kitchen: Recipes We Love to Cook,” Emily Allen
“Rewire Your Anxious Brain for Teens: Using CBT, Neuroscience & Mindfulness to Help You End Anxiety, Panic & Worry,” Debra Kissen
“Real Talk About Sex and Consent: What Every Teen Needs to Know,” Cheryl M. Bradshaw
