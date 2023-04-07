In a celebration of Joplin’s journey of faith on its 150th birthday, the Joplin Ministerial Alliance held an event on March 23 at the Central Christian Center. From the Rev. Harris Joplin to raising tomorrow’s faith leaders, speakers discussed Joplin’s past, present and future.
“It’s really amazing to me that a wild mining town with no laws, and filled with very rude and rough characters, took on the name of a devout preacher of the gospel of Jesus Christ,” said Gary Shaw, a Joplin councilman and executive administrator at the Central Christian Center.
The event opened with a selection of songs, including “How Great Thou Art” and “How Great is Our God.” After that, Jodie Merherns led historical reflections as she detailed the life of the Rev. Harris Joplin, the city’s namesake.
Merherns shared research she had done for several months on the Rev. Joplin, which spoke to the spiritual heritage of the city of Joplin.
Merherns said the Rev. Joplin was born around 1807 in North Carolina. He was ordained in the Methodist Episcopal Church in Tennessee, then moved west to minister to the growing Native American population. Under persecution, the group left for Arkansas on Christmas Day, 1831, by boat.
From Arkansas, the group joined the Greene Circuit in 1833. The Rev. Joplin became a Methodist circuit rider. In 1837, he came back to this area to settle down with his family, making his home along a creek that took his name.
“He planted 30 acres of corn here, but I believe a richer crop than that harvest,” Merherns said. “God’s call to bring the Rev. Joplin to this area was to be a catalyst for the future life of the city of Joplin.”
The Rev. Joplin built up a church and large congregation here, Merherns noted. After losing his wife in 1844, possibly in childbirth, he traveled the Neosho Circuit for two years. The grueling travel of the circuits took its toll on him.
He died in 1853, and his last words were said to be an exhortation of faith.
The past
Shaw followed with a reflection on the city’s past. He has served in ministry for 60 years, 45 years at Central Christian Center, and also served on the Joplin City Council, including twice as mayor.
“I have been blessed to work with many of the area pastors and see how God is moving in our city in so many ways,” Shaw said.
Shaw said the religious heritage of the city can’t be recognized without discussing the events following the May 2011 tornado.
“It’s when God’s people came together in a fantastic way to put our city back together,” Shaw said. “Many of the acts of love shown in 2011 are still bearing fruit to this day.”
He remembered church parking lots serving as distribution centers. Pastors took on many roles to help tornado victims. City staff and leaders rose to the occasion, many leaving their own damaged homes to come help.
Recounting a meeting at Cunningham Park a week after the tornado, Shaw recounted people flowing down through the streets to the park. On that Sunday afternoon, Shaw had the chance to lead the crowd in a prayer.
“I said, ‘I don’t care who you are, what you believe, what you don’t believe. This afternoon, I want to grab hold of the person next to you, and I want you to hug them,’” Shaw remembered. “And they did, they hugged and prayed. I believe from that point, God was above our city and continues to be to this day.”
The present
Mayor Doug Lawson, a former military chaplain, discussed the present of Joplin. He said the city has been blessed with police and fire chaplains, and he encouraged everyone to make a difference in someone else’s life.
“You need to be that person who loves and cares for your neighbor,” Lawson said. “I’m glad that we live in a city that has Christian people who do just that.”
Lawson praised the churches that send people around the world in ministry, including at Ozark Christian College, many of them on missions of mercy and medical care.
“That’s the state of the church in Joplin,” Lawson said. “We’re working, we’re doing God’s work. Are we doing all we can do? Probably not, but we’re working.”
The future
Matt Proctor, president of Ozark Christian College, used 2 Timothy to look to the future of Joplin. The book is a letter from Paul to his student Timothy, a young teacher just starting out. Proctor said it contains two good messages to remember on Joplin’s 150th birthday.
First, remember the past generations, Proctor said. Paul told Timothy to remember his heritage and those who had gone before him. He encouraged Timothy not to give up and carry on their work.
Proctor said that for many years, he has carried a list of names in the back of his Bible, a list of his faith heroes who have shaped him. He invited Joplin residents to do the same.
“On days when I might grow discouraged, with living out our faith even here in Joplin, I would look at that list of names,” Proctor said. “Tonight, as we celebrate our heritage, we should remember our past generations.”
Proctor said the second message from Paul to Timothy is to raise up the next generation as a way of leaving a legacy for the future. He said Joplin preachers and ministries have a legacy of raising their students to take over for them.
“There is no success without a successor,” Proctor said. “The legacy of each generation is the leadership they leave for the next. Your greatest contribution to the kingdom of God might not be something you do, but someone you raise.”
