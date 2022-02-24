Officials with the St. Philip’s Episcopal Church, 706 S. Byers Ave. in Joplin, have announced some events leading up to Easter Sunday.
They are:
• Lenten Holy Days, "Be Thou My Vision" — the Lenten program and meal will take place each Wednesday of Lent, between March 9 and April 6, after the 6 p.m. Mass.
• The Way of the Cross takes place at 12:15 p.m. each Friday from March 11 through April 8.
• Vigil of St. Patrick will takes place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 16.
• Feast of St. Joseph will takes place at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 19.
• Feast of the Annunciation will take place at 6 p.m Friday, March 25; Holy Eucharist and child-friendly service.
• Reconciliation service will take place inside the St. James chapel at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 2.
During Holy Week, the following events will be held at the church:
• Maundy will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 14, and will include Holy Eucharist, washing of the feet, stripping of the altar and the beginning of the watch.
• The Good Friday Liturgy, with Communion, will take place at 12:15 and 6 p.m. on Good Friday, April 15.
• At 7 p.m. on Holy Saturday, April 16, the great Easter vigil will take place, including the service of light, service of lessons and renewal of baptismal vows.
• At 10 a.m. on Easter Sunday, April 17, the Holy Eucharist Rite II will be read and will include the flowering of the Cross, Easter egg hunt and a covered dish lunch.
Details: 417-623-6893.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.