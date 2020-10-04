It’s safe to say The Light at Joplin church on 20th Street has defied all expectations.
Despite what the statistics might make you think, the church will turn 4 years old today. Believe it or not, roughly 90% of new churches fail before the end of their second year. Many of those churches are off-shoots from larger, more successful churches or denominations.
But not in this case.
“We started realizing this was a big accomplishment to make it to four years … because we didn’t have a mother church (supporting us) or adopting (an old church’s) DNA — all the stuff that makes it harder when starting up a brand new church from scratch,” said Lead Pastor Andrew Moyer. “To make it to this four-year mark is a big deal.
“We feel like it’s been unique and a blessing,” he continued.
The Light church launched Sunday services on Oct. 4, 2016. The original church, formerly the St. James United Methodist Church in Joplin, was destroyed by the 2011 Joplin tornado and rebuilt at the same location, 2501 E. 20th St. However, because of dwindling attendance, the church had to close in 2015. That same year, Moyer left behind a fast-growing church near Omaha, Nebraska, to establish The Light inside the building.
To celebrate the church’s birthday, there is a day of fun activities planned in the church’s parking lot after the 12:30 p.m. service. Aside from Bishop Bob Farr speaking to congregation members earlier in the morning — “it’s a big deal for him to be here,” said Executive Pastor Stephen Grindle — activities will be scattered throughout the property, including a petting zoo, inflatables for children and a chili cook-off competition with nearly 30 chili dishes entered. Live on stage will be The Sea Hollies, a local Irish folk band.
All activities will be conducted with public safety in mind, with face masks available as well as colored wristbands coded to show different levels of social distancing for individuals.
“Whether you don’t want to come to church and just want to hear the band, we just want people to feel safe,” Moyer said.
Despite the worldwide pandemic that’s smothered the country, the church’s congregation numbers continue to hover above 200 people. A difficult task among most new churches, drawing people to the church hasn’t been a struggle at all.
“I think people are attracted to the vision and the hope here. ‘The ‘presence of God,’ I think, is what a lot of people say, and it surprises us to see just how many people we meet on Sunday mornings that stop by to say, ‘I felt like I was supposed to be here.’” Moyer said. “We hear that statement every other week, it seems.”
Grindle put it another way: The church four years ago was like an untamed and overgrown piece of empty land.
“And then you’re trying to form a vineyard out of it, with trellises and even rows that creates healthy fruit,” he said. “And eventually those fruits develop into a sweet wine.”
Want to go?
Give church officials a call: 417-553-2835.
