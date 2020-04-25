Congregation members of The Sanctuary church didn’t let a little rain stop them from showing their appreciation for their pastor, Rex Robertson, and his wife, Lori. During Robertson’s live Bible study session Wednesday, more than 15 members hopped into their vehicles, drove to the church at 1831 S. Connor Ave., and did a drive-by of the church’s entrance, honking horns, waving arms, showing signs of encouragement to their pastor.
“It is a hard time as a church during this quarantine,” said Bethanie Woods, who helped organize the drive-by, but it’s especially hard “for our pastor.”
