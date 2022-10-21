Peace Lutheran Church, 3100 N. St. Louis Ave. in Joplin, will hold its annual car show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Proceeds will benefit Crosslines of Joplin.
The first 40 registered vehicles will receive a dash plaque, and trophies will be awarded. Door prizes will be presented. Entry on the day of the show is $15.
A Lego car show-off also is planned. The contest is open to all ages, and there is no entry fee.
Kids are invited to come dressed in costumes. There will also be a 50/50 and quilt raffle. Grilled lunch items will be available. The Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri will provide COVID-19 boosters and flu shots.
Details: 417-624-9723.
