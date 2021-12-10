"Christmas, Cocoa and Cookies," a free event that's open to the public, will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at the Generations Free Will Baptist Church, 2301 Connecticut Ave. in Joplin.
The night will be a special time for "families to come read Christmas stories together and have a holiday treat," according to host Abigail Bass.
The night will kick off with a read-aloud about the first Christmas. After that, families can choose from a selection of children's Christmas stories. A hot cocoa bar and cookies will be available.
Church officials will pass out a free children's book to families as they leave.
Details: 417-623-1014.
