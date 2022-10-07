Mostly sunny. Much cooler. High near 70F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph..
Mainly clear. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: October 7, 2022 @ 8:37 am
People's Home Mission, 411 E. Ninth St. in Joplin, will have its monthly gospel sing at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17.
All are welcome to come with a song.
Details: 417-438-4978 or 417-540-6733.
Check joplinglobe.com/polls for past results.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.