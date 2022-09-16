Abundant sunshine. High 88F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..
A clear sky. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: September 16, 2022 @ 8:06 am
People's Home Mission, 411 E. Ninth St., will hold its monthly gospel sing at 7 p.m. Monday.
All are welcome to come with a song.
Details: 417-438-4979 or 417-540-6733.
