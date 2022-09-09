Abundant sunshine. High 86F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 9, 2022 @ 10:20 am
The People's Home Mission, 411 E. Ninth St. in Joplin, will hold its monthly gospel sing at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19.
All are welcome to come with a song.
Details: 417-438-4978, 417-540-6733.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.