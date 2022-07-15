Plenty of sunshine. High around 100F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: July 15, 2022 @ 9:19 am
People's Home Mission, 411 E. Ninth St. in Joplin, will hold its monthly gospel sing at 7 p.m. Monday.
All are welcome to come with a song.
Details: 417-438-4978 or 417-540-6733.
