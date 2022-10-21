New Hope Assembly, 602 S. Moffet in Joplin, will feature pastor and evangelist Troy Farris, of Victory Praise Ministries, at its 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. services Sunday.
Farris holds a bachelor's degree in Bible and theology as well as a master's degree in divinity from Fuller Seminary in Pasadena, California. He also holds a bachelor's degree in Christian education from Joplin's Messenger College.
The public is invited to attend.
Details: 417-624-1288.
