Local historian and collector Allen Shirley owns a long and rusty nail, slightly bent at one end, that is believed to have been used 2,000 years ago to crucify an enemy of the Roman Empire to an oversized wooden cross.
While chocolate candies and plastic egg hunts will likely dominate Easter activities this weekend, it’s the death by crucifixion and the resurrection of Jesus that are central to Christian activities on Sunday — important events that form the very foundation of the entire Christian faith.
“It’s authentic — a genuine Roman crucifixion nail,” said Shirley, who will soon have the nail displayed inside the Joplin History & Mineral Museum. “It was found outside an ancient Roman outpost site in ancient Judea, which is modern Israel today.”
He purchased the nail from a buyer living in the Ukraine. In total, Shirley now owns seven crucifixion nails. He purchased the other six from a buyer living in Romania.
The age of the nail, he said, is what absolutely fascinates him. “This little dude is, I think, really interesting because this basically was lying around during the time when Christ physically walked the Earth. Now step back and imagine that for a second,” he said.
While many people think of Christ’s crucifixion as a special event, it was quite the common occurrence throughout the Roman Empire, which at its peak included what are now southern Europe, the Mediterranean states, northern Africa and western Asia.
“It was really routine for the Romans to use crucifixion as a form of (capital) punishment,” Shirley said. Roman soldiers would nail their victims — through the wrists and ankles, most likely — to a large wooden beam. Hoisted up on its end, the victim would be left to hang for several days until eventual death from exhaustion and asphyxiation occurred.
“I look at this nail and I think about it going through your hand or wrist or ankle — think about that,” Shirley said, shuddering. “These aren’t short nails. Think about the horror of the process and what that must have been like. Driving a nail through (the wrist or ankle) would be unbelievably painful. It would be just a horrible way to die.”
Shirley anticipates his crucifixion nail display will prove emotional to those who view it, similar to how a past World War II display pulled on people’s heartstrings. That particular display, framed in barbed wire, focused on the Holocaust by showcasing a small Hebrew Bible, a canister of Zyklon-B used inside the German gas chambers and authentic pictures from the Auschwitz concentration camp.
“For some reason, when I showed that (display) to people, it really emotionally drew people in, and it was just one of those things where people just stared and stared and stared at it. People would almost tear up because it emotionally grabbed them so hard,” he said. “And I think the same thing will happen with this (crucifixion nail display) with people of faith, who believe in the crucifixion and the resurrection of Christ. It may have a very similar impact.”
