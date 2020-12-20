Jimmy Stewart, Donna Reed and a good chunk of the cast from the iconic movie “It’s a Wonderful Life” can soon be found at the Joplin History and Mineral Museum.
Well, their signatures will be there, at least.
Allen Shirley’s newest historical display revolves entirely around the 1946 Christmas classic. It showcases memorabilia that includes the movie script, an original marquee poster and a picture of an adult Karolyn Grimes, whose oft-quoted line as ZuZu Bailey — “Teacher says, ‘Every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings'” — has since become a popular meme. Included on the pieces themselves are more than a dozen signatures, including those of Stewart and Reed as well as those of Lionel Barrymore and Henry Travers, who played Mr. Potter and Clarence, respectively.
“For me, getting the original signatures are always the key,” said Shirley, who serves as president of the Joplin Historical Society. “You can always get a picture or something like that. But when a person that played a movie part or actually signed something, as a collector, that’s what really carries the weight for me.”
The display — which also shows off a movie poster in miniature signed by Carol Coombs, who played Janie Bailey, and a reproduction of a "Bailey Bros. Building & Loan” card from the movie — can be viewed near the museum’s main entrance through the start of the new year, Shirley said.
“It’s a Wonderful Life” is considered one of the greatest films of all time, recognized by the American Film Institute as one of the 100 best American films ever made.
Historical displays like this one, Shirley said, “makes people really emotional as it pulls on their memories of what they’ve experienced in life … helping them remember what we used to do, where we’ve been and when we saw these things, like this movie.”
“It’s a Wonderful Life” and 1983’s “A Christmas Story” are Shirley’s two favorite Christmas movies. Both movies underperformed at the box office and were dismissed by critics. Only later, once they reached living room television sets, did they become treasured by millions.
The display, he said, is universal and will appeal to all ages.
“I always tell people, ‘These are the things you can’t go to Walmart and find. They are unique,'” Shirley said with a chuckle. “But I love collecting. It’s something that I love doing. I love sharing them with the public and giving them something to enjoy.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.