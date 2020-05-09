The word garage appears on the sign outside, but it’s so much more than your run-of-the-mill auto repair stop.
“The garage is what we are here for, but we want to be a lot more than that,” said Mike Gideon. Sure, he’s the owner of Gideon’s Tire and Auto shop at 715 N. Schifferdecker Ave. in Joplin, but he’s talking about a new garage he’s opening soon on the property, called Higher Power Garage. It’s purpose? To fix mechanical problems while mending hearts.
Higher Power Garage, Gideon said proudly, “is more than just a garage.”
Joplin is home to a number of ministries that help local and area residents in need, touching most of the important parts of their daily lives. Gideon’s new ministry is built around an individual or family’s automotive needs, a first for the area. After all, people cannot survive financially without a reliable vehicle.
“We’ve thought about this (ministry) for a long time,” Gideon said. “It’s always been there. It just really felt like God was telling me to start doing this. It just kept coming up.”
Which is why a line has been purposely drawn through the word “garage” on a sign set into the wall of the auto center’s conference room. The purpose behind this ministry goes far deeper than simply mending broken front axles or replacing worn brake pads.
“Our purpose is to help people struggling financially to keep them in transportation,” he said. “Our specific targets are single parents, widows, disabled veterans and those in recovery programs,” though they’re not limiting anyone. “Our real purpose is to draw people together to show them God’s love and to build a community.”
The foundation for Gideon’s automotive ministry was set into stone several years ago, when a young couple came into his auto center because their car needed brakes. Gideon talked to them, befriended them, fixed their brakes, and the couple eventually began attending church.
“It was really cool to see God move in their lives like that, just from that installing some brakes,” Gideon said. “We got to be a little part of that (overall) success.”
Once the garage opens on June 1, both Gideon and Tabitha Moreluck — a key person in the garage’s overall operation who will also work on the vehicles themselves — will begin reviewing client applications via the garage’s website, which should be up and running this week, Gideon said last Wednesday.
“We want to do it that way because we really want to view the application from the applicant’s standpoint — what their situation is and how will the repairs help their situation? And once we determine (an applicant) fits those guidelines, we’ll bring them in and access the car, find out what the car really needs, conduct one-on-one interviews with (the automobile’s owners) — just find out what their situation is and how we can really help them.”
Based on the owner’s situation, repairs will be done at minimal cost. In some instances, a customer may pay for parts only. Or entire repairs may be done to the car free of charge, with owners repaying the ministry through community service at Watered Gardens, for example. Gideon also plans to offer classes that cover finances, budgeting and basic automobile upkeep, he said.
At some point down the road, he would like to donate cars to families in need, much as he did with Moreluck. About a year after she and her children moved to Joplin from Arkansas, her car was “falling apart, with the doors coming off,” she said. Gideon not only gave her a job but also donated her a car.
“I want to do to others,” Moreluck said, “what (Gideon) did for me.”
“It’s more than just about cars,” Gideon said of their ministry. Ultimately, “we want to get involved in people’s lives and try to help them.”
Want to help?
If you’re interested in volunteering time or making donations to the garage and its higher cause, call Gideon’s Tire & Auto at 417-626-8464.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.