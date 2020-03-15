When Nathan Goswick becomes interested in a topic, he jokes it often leads to “tangents” where he learns everything he can about the subject.
He’s studied a multitude of things, from engineering to science, and admits he frequently changes direction because his attention deficit hyperactivity disorder often leaves him quickly bored.
But a course of study that began when he was a freshman at Joplin High School has not only brought Goswick rewards, it’s also helping to shape his future career plans.
Last weekend, Goswick traveled to Chicago to receive the top prize in the One Earth Young Filmmakers category at the One Earth Film Festival. The award for his short film, “Plastic Bags,” earned him $350 plus a matching $350 grant that Goswick promptly donated to Plastic Oceans, a group that fights plastic pollution.
The short film — roughly three minutes, 20 seconds in length — was one of 196 submissions from students ranging in age from 8 to 25. Entrants were asked to create a three- to eight-minute environmental film that “inspires or promotes action,” according to Lisa Biehle Files, digital media associate and young filmmakers contest lead with One Earth Film Festival.
Students competed for a range of prizes. A jury of 19 filmmakers and environmental activists reviewed the films to determine the winners. The top films, including Goswick’s “Plastic Bags,” premiered at the festival.
“Nathan’s fast-paced, concise message is a simple one: Bring a tote and recycle any stray plastic bags you see,” Biehle Files said. “He conveys this through inventive editing and sound in his three-minute film. With a sense of urgency, he questions how we let 100 billion plastic bags be thrown away each year with only 0.6% recycled.”
Biehle Files said Goswick’s film is full of images and sound effects that promote his message in an effective manner.
Behind the lens
Goswick said filmmaking keeps his interest because each step of the way is different with changes around every corner.
He learned about the One Earth Film Festival contest after his mom saw a Facebook post about the event. Goswick’s interest was piqued, but there was one catch: Entries were due in five days.
Goswick went to work, spending a day hanging out with friends and sketching out possible themes and shots.
He began shooting images for the film and writing the script by day two. Over four days, he shot and edited the film — working at one stretch for 36 straight hours.
Goswick used equipment from the JHS broadcasting program to record and edit the movie. His key pieces included two cameras: an Ursa Mini Pro 4.6k and a Sony A7iii along with two lenses, a Canon Cine 85mm T-1.3 L lens and a Canon 35mm f2.0 lens. Voiceovers were added with a Sennheiser MKE 600 microphone. He utilized Adobe Premiere Pro and Adobe After Effects for the editing process.
In “Plastic Bags,” Goswick strived to use visual and audio techniques to help viewers understand how much crude oil is used each year to create plastic bags.
A call to action at the end of the film encourages people to consider how removing just one plastic bag from the environment can make a difference.
“I wanted what people see and hear to take it from the abstract part of their brain,” Goswick said. “It just takes one plastic bag to kill a bird or kill a sea turtle.”
“Plastic Bags” is just one of the films Goswick has created. He began making Lego stop motion films as a child. Since high school, his portfolio has increased to include a 32-minute documentary on Chihuahua, a city in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico, and a short film called “Five Aces.”
Several of his films, including his documentary on Chihuahua, have won awards at the Missouri Southern Media Showcase, a multimedia contest sponsored by the MSSU communications department.
Goswick plans to spend his prize money from One Earth Film Fest to achieve his next goal: creating a full-length film called “Pokeberries.” It will center around two characters, Buddy and Paige, learning to deal with the traumatic deaths of their fathers and the rippling effect the action has on each of their lives.
“It’s a character study on how people deal with trauma,” Goswick said. “They both have things building up inside, then they meet each other and work through the trauma in a realistic way.”
Goswick has written the 65-page script and cast the main characters. He hopes to use the money for costs associated with filming.
“I like to create my own reality,” Goswick said. “You can manipulate the real world by pointing a camera at it and editing. For me, creating a film is getting things out of my brain into someone else’s brain. Film helps me directly convey the idea.”
Looking ahead
Goswick hopes to become a “preditor” or a person who serves as the producer, director, editor and cinematographer on a film. He is considering attending Flashpoint in Chicago after high school.
“I just want to get my ideas out there and tell stories,” Goswick said. “Walt Disney said ‘We don’t make movies to make money, but make money to make movies.’”
Goswick said the broadcasting program at JHS has been instrumental in helping him realize his goals. Equipment he uses gives him “all he needs to take a film to Netflix.”
“The only thing stopping you is yourself and how much you want to learn,” Goswick said.
Goswick dreams of getting his feature film on Amazon Prime or Netflix, using funds generated to provide scholarships for the students acting in his films.
Goswick spends most of his time studying the filmmaking craft. He credits Nathan Ward, a former JHS teacher, for helping to spark his interest.
“I wasn’t in his class, but he took time to answer all of my questions when I was first learning,” Goswick said. “He never got annoyed with me. He was always there to teach me and lead me. I wouldn’t be anywhere as good in filmmaking if it wasn’t for him.”
He tells people who want to get into filmmaking to jump into the subject, doing something every day to improve themselves.
“Never stop being curious,” Goswick said. “Always look for information, and always be thirsty for knowledge.”
Learn more
Information about the film festival may be found at oneearthfilmfest.org. Persons interested may view Goswick’s films, including Plastic Bags, at http://bit.ly/GoswickYouTube.
