As spring blossoms, the Joplin Interfaith Coalition will take the opportunity to explore the season’s holy days in several faith communities through a panel discussion.
“I think that a lot of religion is asking the large questions about life and what its meaning and purpose is,” said John Anderson, co-pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Joplin. “Springtime is a time of renewal and rebirth. It’s natural that as you see the world coming alive around you, to celebrate its life and our life and the way they interact.”
The panel discussion on spring holy days will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 6. First Presbyterian Church, 509 S. Pearl Ave., will host the event.
Anderson said representatives from Joplin’s Christian, Islamic, Jewish and Baha’i communities are expected to participate.
Lent, Holy Week and Easter will be discussed by the Christian representative, while Passover will be covered from the Jewish perspective. Representatives from the Islamic faith will talk about Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr, while the Baha’i community will talk about several of their spring holy days.
The event will have a panel of presenters, with Anderson acting as moderator. He plans to have a handful of questions for each faith, covering topics such as the history and significance of the holy day, traditions followed during these days and how celebration of the holy day has changed over time.
At the end, he plans to discuss how the audience can join in celebrating each holy day next year, to encourage community engagement. There will also be time for questions from the audience.
Anderson said he hopes the event shows people the diversity of faiths in Joplin. He said this is an opportunity to grow and experience something new to benefit the community.
Learning about things, like holy days, that are important to each individual’s faith leads to a greater understanding overall, Anderson said.
For example, Christmas is a mass holiday that most people participate in, one way or another. It’s important to understand that other faiths might have just as much emotion tied up in another holiday that’s more obscure to Christians, he said.
“I think we want to be able to support one another in our freedom of expression, especially because ignorance breeds mistrust or fear,” Anderson said. “I think understanding is the first step towards love. If you can remove some of the barriers that come with misunderstanding, you can relate on a human element.”
