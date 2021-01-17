JUVENILE FICTION
“The Ambassador of Nowhere, Texas Kimberly Willis Holt Jubilee,” Patricia Reilly Giff
“The Zombie Stone,” K.G. Campbell
“City of the Plague God,” Sarwat Chadda
ADULT FICTION
“The Children’s Blizzard: A Novel,” Melanie Benjamin
“The Last Garden in England,” Julia Kelly
“What Could be Saved: A Novel,” Liese O’Halloran Schwarz
“A Lie Someone Told You About Yourself,” Peter Ho Davies
“The Berlin Girl,” Mandy Robotham
“Nick: A Novel,” Michael F. Smith
ADULT NONFICTION
“Conversations With RBG: Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Life, Love, Liberty and Law,” Jeffrey Rosen
“Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon: Game of Thrones and the Official Untold Story of the Epic Series,” James Hibberd
“Chasing the Light: Writing, Directing, and Surviving”
“Platoon, Midnight Express, Scarface, Salvador, and the Movie Game,” Oliver Stone
“The Organ Thieves: the Shocking Story of the First Heart Transplant in the Segregated South,” Charles Jones
“Prince Phillip Revealed,” Ingrid Seward
“Eliot Ness and the Mad Butcher: Hunting America’s Deadliest Unidentified Serial Killer at the Dawn of Modern Criminology,” Max Allan Collins
