Eighty-two years ago, millions of Americans believed, at least for a while, that Martians had chosen the night before Halloween to invade the Eastern Seaboard of the United States.
It all had to do with a realistic radio drama broadcast by a young Orson Welles, adapting the classic H.G. Wells science fiction novel “The War of the Worlds.”
Veteran Joplin Little Theatre director Carolyn McGowan has chosen to re-create this broadcast with a talented cast of local actors this Friday and Saturday, bringing to life on stage the 60-minute radio drama that panicked the nation and sent American families fleeing from their homes.
“I was born four years after the 1938 radio broadcast that terrified the nation,” McGowan said. “My parents were still talking about it throughout my childhood. My mother told me that on the night of the broadcast, she and several friends were huddled in her college dorm room, terrified and waiting to die together.”
While the setting of the broadcast was switched from England to New Jersey, the rest of the novel plays out as is — grotesque aliens atop mechanical tripods striding across the countryside, heat rays killing Americans by the thousands and, at one point, a black smoke that dropped “people like flies” in lower Manhattan. One on-air reporter asks the terrified listeners: “Is there anyone on the air? Isn’t there … anyone?”
Some listeners heard only a portion of the broadcast — missing the part that said it was merely a fun Halloween dramatization. Americans, already spooked by Nazi aggression in Europe, mistook the fake broadcast for actual news. It’s believed 6 million people heard the broadcast, and 1.2 million were frightened or panicked by it.
“My father was a radio announcer in Kansas City in 1938, and he explained to me how this broadcast was the reason for the federal requirement that all radio stations present a station identification every 15 minutes,” McGowan said.
Welles’ entire drama, broadcast on the CBS radio network, can be found on YouTube.
“I miss the days of radio drama,” McGowan continued. “Young listeners were allowed to visualize words and characters in their brains which was a skill needed later for learning to read. Television did not allow this to happen and had a detrimental effect on children’s ability to learn to read. That is why educators recommend limited television time for preschoolers.”
The veteran-laden cast is composed of Jim Lile (as Orson Welles), Clint Newby, Karl Wendt, Sam Hydar, Phillip Butler, Chet Fritz, Jakob Butler, Sam Burnside and Andrew McGowan. Some actors will assume multiple roles onstage.
“It has been a pure joy to work with these nine actors in honoring the glorious days of radio,” Carolyn McGowan said.
This will be the second live stage performance at Joplin Little Theatre since the COVID-19 pandemic struck the country in early March, according to Angela Lowe, president of the theater’s board of directors. The “War of the Worlds” Halloween presentation — taking place at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Saturday — is a fundraiser for Joplin Little Theatre and is suitable for all ages. Because it’s Halloween weekend, patrons are encouraged to wear their favorite alien costumes.
Tickets are $12. Reservations may be made by calling the Joplin Little Theatre box office at 417-623-3638, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Thursday. No online reservations are available. Masks must be worn at all times while inside the theater, and seating will be limited in order to observe social distancing.
At MSSU
A quirky musical take on the life of Edgar Allan Poe will be staged this week as a collaboration between the music and theater departments at Missouri Southern State University. The production of “Nevermore: The Imaginary Life and Mysterious Death of Edgar Allan Poe” will be staged at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday in the Bud Walton Theatre. While the live performances are open only to the campus community, a special livestream of the Friday show will be offered. The Oct. 30 livestream will be offered through Broadway on Demand. Tickets are $10, plus a $3.95 service fee. A 24-hour playback will also be offered.
To order tickets, visit https://www.broadwayondemand.com/not-live/ZBe6UX7w9tNH-nevermore-the-imaginary-life-and-mysterious-death-of-edgar-allan-poe--missouri-southern-state-university?channel=live-productions.
