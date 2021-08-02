Auditions for the musical comedy "Plaid Tidings" will be at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Joplin Little Theatre, 3008 W. First St.
The production, a sequel to "Forever Plaid," will be directed by Carolyn McGowan and will take place Dec. 1-5. The show requires four men 18 and older. Vocal parts needed are tenor, tenor/baritone, baritone and bass. Additional reading from the script will be required.
A second audition will take place at 7 p.m. Aug. 9-10 for "Clue: On Stage," which will be directed by Tegan Whited and will take place from Sept. 29 through Oct. 2. The show requires five male and five female actors, 20 and older. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script.
Details: 417-623-3638.
