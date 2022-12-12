Joplin Little Theatre will present "Proof," by David Auburn, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, Jan. 11-14, and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15.
"Proof" follows the story of Catherine, who approaches her 25th birthday questioning whether she has inherited her father's mathematical genius, his insanity or both. It is directed by Lisa Olliges Green and stars Chelsie Bennett, Shawn Wake, Elijah Brown and Kylie Wheeler.
Tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for senior citizens and students. They can be purchased at the box office, 3009 W. First St., or online at joplinlittletheatre.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.