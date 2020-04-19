It’s a pretty good bet the first theatrical performance to go live once the stay-at-home order is lifted will be Joplin Little Theatre’s “Enter Laughing,” the comedy that had its original March debut bumped due to the worldwide pandemic.
While some area theaters have canceled or suspended their March-based performances, “Enter Laughing” director Lisa Olliges Green has remained steady in the face of adversity. Instead, she and her actors have fully embraced video conferencing technology. Using Zoom, the play’s leading actors have been meeting online to rehearse their lines and keep their acting chops sharp.
“It can be hard to keep memorized lines fresh when you have even a few days off of a rehearsal period; this has turned into weeks without a regular routine because of social distancing,” Olliges Green said. “We know that repetition helps people with memory, so we wanted to keep the cast in the swing of things.”
Breaking up the play by acts, the actors gather together online several times a week, opening Zoom-based windows from computers in their living rooms or bedrooms and creating some much-needed theatrical magic. Olliges Green vocally performs both sound effects and scene changes while the actors go about their business.
“We go through each scene and straight into the next, but realistically, there will be set changes that will add space between those scenes,” she said. “If we were at the theater, an actor would leave stage and go to the dressing room before their next scene. With Zoom, most characters are staying on and listening, but they can blacken their screen and step away if they wish, still listening but not being watched.”
Olliges Green jots down notes during the virtual rehearsals and fires off emails separately to actors for guidance.
“Zoom isn’t perfect for pacing because there is a slight pause when different people speak,” she said, “but it’s been a big help keeping it fresh in their minds.”
Greg Green, Olliges Green’s husband and veteran actor who will share the stage alongside his son, David, doubts this way of doing things will become the new norm in the near future.
“It is not the same as being in person with each other because theater is a living, fluid thing,” Greg Green said. “No two performances are ever the same, so it is not the same as physically interacting with the other actors. In this digital age, it does give us the benefit of hearing each other. The other benefit is we get to check in and see how everyone is doing. With every play that is done, a theater family forms with that group and we get to know each other, and it is nice to see everyone, even if it is just online.”
“It’s a great way to keep us refreshed on knowing our lines,” David Green added. “Obviously it’s not perfect — the timing of the lines isn’t really there due to the connection through video chat having a bit of delay. You also can’t really rehearse the scenes with physical comedy … but it is still very helpful to run lines for the whole show every week. (And) I do think it is a helpful way to stay connected with the show enough so when we get back to rehearsing in person we won’t be starting from scratch.”
“Enter Laughing” is a semiautobiographical play about the early life of Carl Reiner, who defies his Jewish parents’ wishes that he become a druggist to try and become an actor.
Cast members include Greg and David Green, Jim Lile, Greyson Lamp, Gina Robbins, S. Patrick James, Isaiah “Izzy” Wallace, Jakob Butler, Abby Lundstrum, Sheri Browne, Jeff Phillips, Aubrey Crisenbery, Jakob Butler and Shaun Conroy.
“We were ready for dress rehearsals when the stay-at-home orders went into place,” Olliges Green said. “We originally hoped to perform the show in mid-May. Like everyone else, we are hoping things will return to normal soon, but understand that the safety of our audiences and performers is also a top priority.”
The cast would need at least a week or two of rehearsals, interacting with the set inside the theater, after Joplin's stay-at-home order is lifted, she said, before the curtains can finally be raised on the play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.