The Bible is the most read book in the world. It’s also the most recognizable book ever published by human hands. In the past 50 years alone, more than 3.9 million copies have been sold.
Filled with prayers, hymns, historical accounts, parables, prophecies, maps and sketches, no other book can rival it — not the collected quotations from Chairman Mao Tse Tung, not Homer’s “Odyssey,” not even J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter” series. Truly, the Bible is the king of books.
Bookstore owner and collector Bob Wolfe took the time last week to spread out across a table a baker’s dozen Bibles that he keeps in various corners of his store. Some of the books were rather modern, with crisp, clean edges and faces. Others, however, appeared worn and ragged with age, well-handled, much like the clothes and sandals described in Joshua 9:5. The oldest Bible on display — and largest — dated back to the late 1700s, Wolfe said. Another — its front cover mimicking an ornate picture frame — was published several years before the Civil War began.
“I’ll never sell these,” Wolfe said. “If they come in and I get them, I just keep them. They are cool little books.”
Cool little books, indeed.
“Can you imagine,” he said, tapping a Bible dated 1893, “trying to read one of these in the dark? Many of these were read by candlelight, before electricity came along.”
Years ago — long before he opened Always Buying Books on North Main Street — Wolfe was the proud owner of more than 300 Bibles. But these weren’t your average dime-store Bibles, he said — far from it.
During the mid-1970s, he and two friends came together to pool both money and talent to began hunting down, negotiating, purchasing and collecting Bibles and their various translations. Because his two colleagues had the money, it fell to Wolfe to undertake the legwork, which was quite extensive in those days.
“Remember, this was before the internet,” Wolfe said with a chuckle, “so I began writing postcards and mailing them out to” bookstores and individual collectors, whose addresses he would root out from magazines. “I was sending them to every state in the U.S. and all over England. Most of the (places) were out of business, but a few of them would write back to me. I would then call them up — some of them I couldn’t understand (due to their dialect), and sometimes I’d call and wake them up because of the time difference. But once they’d mail me the books, I would send them a check. The books were all fairly priced, and they were all very trustworthy people.”
A cool aspect about his hobby, he added, was the fact that he was “buying (Bibles) from 1650, and it didn’t seem unusual at all, even if it was (written) in Old English.”
It was around this time that he was bitten by the collecting bug.
“I ended up with more and more and more Bibles — it just grew, just like anything else,” he said. “It got to the point to where I was buying Bibles by the case from someone in Arkansas; I’d buy another case of Bibles from someone in Georgia, just hundreds of Bibles.”
Eventually, his obsession proved so strong that he remodeled the back porch of his home into a room lined with nice shelving “just for my Bibles,” he said. “I even had a couple of guys from a Bible museum schedule an appointment just to see them, and they were very impressed.”
By this time, his collection was one of the largest found anywhere in the Midwest. He became so knowledgeable about Bibles and their various translations, in fact, that he could immediately tell a genuine from a fake simply by eyeballing the cover or interior pages.
“I didn’t know that much,” he said modestly, “but I knew more than most people.”
But then life intervened — he lost his job in 1982, and around that same time, his wife was pregnant with their first child. For money, they first sold their new cars and then the Bibles.
“When the baby came, I had to quit buying Bibles, and an old boy out of Tulsa had been hounding me to buy my collection, and so one night I called him and said, ‘Here’s the deal — I’m selling them so bring cash; you be down here in three hours or I’m going to change my mind.’ and he did. and my understanding is that he then took my collection down to Texas and doubled his money.”
Buying the Bibles, Wolfe said, “was a short run for me, but, boy, was it ever a cool run.”
