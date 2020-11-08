Until the May 22 tornado dropped from bruised skies in early 2011, the 1978 collapse of the nine-story, 70-year-old Connor Hotel in downtown Joplin had long been the city’s most publicized tragedy, making headlines worldwide when the collapsed building claimed the lives of two men.
If it hadn’t been for an unexpected scouting trip to Pineville for a place to hunt deer that fateful Saturday morning, however, the building likely would have claimed the life of a third man, Joplin’s Jim Beeler.
“I was not there when it fell, thankfully,” Beeler said earlier this week, slowly shaking his head. “If I had been, I wouldn’t be here today.”
Easily recognized today for his devoted work with preserving Joplin’s Peace Church Cemetery, 42 years ago Beeler served as the superintendent of streets and sanitation for the city of Joplin. Alongside Ted Tankersley, the city’s chief building inspector, the two men had spent countless hours crawling around the historic hotel’s interior. They served as liaisons between the city and the crew tasked with wiring the explosives that would safely implode the historic building on Sunday, Nov. 12, 1978.
But that didn’t happen.
On the morning of Nov. 11, less than 24 hours before the planned detonation, the longtime historic landmark, a fixture on Joplin’s downtown skyline, swayed like a serpent before collapsing, filling downtown Joplin with choking dust and debris. In doing so, the building had claimed the lives of Thomas Oakes, 45, and Frederick Coe, 29. A third worker, Alfred Sommers, was pulled from the rubble alive following an 82-hour rescue effort.
“I was inside the Connor the night before the collapse, right before 5 p.m., and you could hear the entire thing creaking,” Beeler said. “It was really eerie, listening to it. It really gave me this spooky feeling.” He watched that night as one of the workers sliced niches into steel I-beams in order to place the dynamite charges. “I can close my eyes and see it right now, all those sparks flying.”
That morning, he and a friend, Larry Henson, chose to drive south from Joplin to Pineville in search of an ideal place to hunt deer because hunting season was fast approaching. They left Joplin at 8:30 a.m. Thirty minutes later, unknown to either of them, the Connor Hotel collapsed.
“I kissed my wife and told the kids I would be back around 5 p.m., and I left,” he said. Long before the days of cellphones, the internet or even cable television, Beeler was clueless to the chaos taking place in downtown Joplin until he arrived back home that evening. His wife and father were worried sick; they didn’t quite know if Beeler had decided to stop at the Connor before heading on toward Pineville that morning. They feared he might be one of the men buried in the debris.
Asked if he would have, indeed, visited the Connor that morning had he not chosen to drive on a whim to Pineville, Beeler immediately nodded his head.
“Yeah, I would have been there,” he said.
Discovering chaos
One of the tasks given to him by city officials, he said, was to ensure several “small artifacts” were safely extracted from the hotel prior to the building’s demolition. Weeks before, he said, large stones, each weighing a ton, had been safely extracted from the hotel’s first floor windows and lowered onto waiting flatbed trailers.
“We still had not removed two or three small pieces of artifacts that the city wanted to keep, so I thought I would come in on that Saturday and get them,” he continued. “I don’t remember now what all three were, though I remember one was a piece of the mosaic tile in a bathroom.
“I thank the good Lord every day I didn’t go down there that morning.”
After returning from Pineville, and after hugging his relieved wife and learning from her about the Connor collapse, he immediately made his way down to Fourth and Main Street. What he saw there was chaos, pure and simple.
“When I arrived, work had already begun to clear debris. It was chaotic, to say the least, as no one knew exactly where in the building the men were,” Beeler said. “Before long, Harold Snyder with Snyder Construction was placed in charge of debris removal and trying to find the men. Many long hours were spent there with little rest, to get to the men. The National Guard brought in dump trucks — along with other contractors — to help in the rescue. I got little rest and was there to assist in whatever we, as a city, could do.”
Construction operators were meticulous in removing debris, working carefully not to disturb the field around them, Beeler said.. Sounding equipment was brought in and lowered in crevices to see if they could hear anyone screaming for help. A dog was brought in to try to locate the three men. Hours went by. Days went by. Crowds maintained a nonstop vigil. CBS News and UPI Radio were airing live from Joplin to the rest of the nation and world. As construction crews dug into the lower levels of the hotel, sounds were suddenly detected. Someone deep inside the debris pile was still alive, they discovered, and was digging up toward the sound of the loud equipment.
“After a few hours, Albert Summers was found alive with a few injuries,” Beeler said. “The other two men were not as lucky. Their bodies were found a couple of days later. This was one of the most traumatic years of my 43 and a half years I spent with the city of Joplin.”
The steel, bricks, mortar and concrete that formed the debris field found its final resting place at the southeast corner of Zora Street and St. Louis Avenue, Beeler said.
“Such elegance, was this building — as were many others in the city of Joplin — that are now gone. (It) makes us realize the older we get, the more the history of this city needs to be remembered and preserved,” Beeler said.
