A visit to Alan Brady’s basement is like stepping into a different era.
The arcadelike atmosphere, the sounds of vintage games and pinball machines, the captivating display of different lights and colors — it’s enough nostalgia to convince a Gen Xer that he’s taken a time machine back to the golden age of arcade entertainment. For Alan, it’s been an ongoing project since he started purchasing and restoring old-school games as a hobby more than a decade ago.
“Right now, I think I own about 22 or 23 arcade games,” said Alan, a Joplin resident. “It’s taking someone’s trash and making it something that’s desirable. Many of these games are just old and forgotten by the time I get my hands on them, but with just a little bit of elbow grease, you can make them attractive and fun again.”
The hobby was sparked for Alan on Christmas 2008, when his wife, Stephanie Brady, gave him an original 1981 Nintendo Donkey Kong arcade game.
“It was in relatively good shape when I got it,” Alan said. “It just needed a few parts, new lights for the LED, cleaning it up and getting stickers. So that one was one of the easier ones.”
Donkey Kong was fully restored and operating like new in a few weeks. Then Alan took on his next two arcade projects — 1943: The Battle of Midway and Street Fighter II Champion Edition.
“I guess you could say I was hooked at that point,” he said.
Alan said his interest in vintage games stems from his childhood, when he would frequent different arcade rooms with his friends.
“I grew up on military bases, and they’re geared more for younger folks,” he said. “Any bowling alley, gas station or whatever, you would find two or three of these machines. The quarters just disappeared from your pockets really easily.”
Alan’s collection now includes vintage games from 1980s and 1990s such as Pac-Man, Robotron, Dig Dug, Tron, Pole Position, Star Wars, Galaga and Joust, as well as three pinball machines themed around The Addams Family, white water rafting and an amusement park.
It can be a time-consuming hobby, said Alan, but there’s an online community of arcade game restorers who are typically willing to offer help whenever it is needed.
“It’s kind of like doing car restorations,” Alan said. “There’s a community around it and internet forums. If you don’t know something, someone else might know. Or if you need something specific, someone might be willing to trade with you or work something out. There’s obviously a lot of research that goes into this, and not all of the companies still make the parts to some of these games. So it’s really helpful to have other people offer tips and suggestions, or offer to trade you for parts that you need.”
Perhaps the one who benefits the most from Alan’s hobby is his son, Alex Brady, 12, who likes to spend a few hours per week gaming with his friends on his father’s restored projects.
“All of my friends say this is the best basement in Joplin,” Alex said. “They love all of the games, even though they’ve never seen them or played them before.”
Of course, Alan’s personal arcade room is popular among the older generations too.
“My wife and I will tell friends that we have an arcade collection, but I think they’re still kind of amazed when they come down here and see it for themselves,” Alan said. “It takes them back to a different time. It’s pretty cool to see their reactions.”
Among the visitors Alan has had is arcade legend and Kansas City native Lonnie McDonald, who’s been the world champion in Joust since the 1980s. McDonald is now a touring showman who has pushed over 180 Joust machines to the maximum score, including Alan’s.
“If you read the top score on my Joust, you’ll see his name with the top score you can possibly get,” Alan said. “He’s been marathoning as many games as he can find in original condition. He came down and did 4 1/2 hours on one credit.”
Alan still has a few restoration projects in the works. However, he doesn’t plan to purchase more machines anytime soon once those projects are done.
“I have enough to keep me busy for a while,” he said. “I try to balance it. The main thing I’ve enjoyed from all of this is watching my son and his friends play these games that were once forgotten and considered to be trash. I’m not doing this as a business, and I don’t plan on selling anything. It’s purely for my enjoyment and the enjoyment of others.”
