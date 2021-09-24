Joplin country picker Bobby DeGonia on Friday released his first solo single, "Forever In My Dreams."
DeGonia is a former founding member of Livewire, with which he toured. In 2015, the band was honored as “New Band of the Year” by the Texas Regional Radio Music Awards.
The single, recorded in Springfield last July, is produced by Paul Carabello and DeGonia, with contributions from Steve Matlock, Rusty Knight and Danny Bell. It is published by Real Man Publishing/Parrot Island Music.
A launch celebration with a live performance will be held Oct. 9 at Twin Grove Events in Webb City.
