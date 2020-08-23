Service before self — that’s the long-standing motto of the Rotary Club of Joplin. In simplest terms, it means that Rotary members must set aside their individualism and come together to benefit the community they serve.
This selflessness probably explains why Joplin native Bob Headlee seemed genuinely shocked when his name was linked to the 2019-2020 Rotarian of the Year award during last week’s Rotary luncheon at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club. That and his decades of service to both the club and Joplin residents, of course.
“I was notified two weeks before that I was a (candidate),” Headlee said. “But that’s all I knew. I really didn’t know anything until they announced (my name).”
The award is designated for a Rotarian who has “clearly stood out in demonstrating ‘service above self’” and who goes “above and beyond” concerning community outreach programs.
During the Aug. 13 meeting, Headlee received a clap on the back from his good friend Charlie Keeter, who was last year’s winner. Rotarian Shirley Mutz was the award’s inaugural winner the year before.
“It’s quite a ceremony and quite an honor,” Headlee said, a Joplin High School and Missouri Southern State University graduate. The event also featured an original award designed by Joplin artist Jorge Leyva, a work of art that Headlee described as “simply phenomenal.”
Loving what Rotary does
Headlee has served Rotary for 23 years, holding memberships with both the Joplin Rotary Club and the Rotary Club of Carthage. During that time, he has chaired the Red Badge committee, served as the Four Way Speech contest judge and was president of the club during the 2016-2017 year, during the club’s 100th anniversary.
But as far as the public is concerned, his name and face will forever be linked to the Rotary Sculpture Garden, now open inside Joplin’s Mercy Park on the former site of St. John’s Regional Medical Center.
“It probably is,” he said in agreement. Wednesday afternoon, he visited the garden, smiling as he watched Joplin residents young and old walk past — some leading dogs, others holding the hands of children.
“The reason we did this is for the community and people coming into the community,” Headlee said, who serves as chairman of the garden’s board.
The garden with its nine donated sculptures is a joint initiative between the Joplin Rotary Club and Joplin Daybreak Rotary Club. It opened last October. Two additional sculptures, Headlee said, will be added soon. The Joplin park was inspired by the Benson Sculpture Garden in Loveland, Colorado, a location Headlee fell in love with years ago when he would visit his son Adam in the area.
“It’s just so special when you’re out here,” the 73-year-old said Wednesday, a sunny day where spray from a nearby fountain drifted in the light breeze. “When you see families out here walking … it just really makes you feel good.
“That’s why this park is so special to Rotary, because you come in and you see the word ‘Rotary” on the (entrance) sign. This,” he said proudly, “is what Rotary is all about.”
Other key projects
Another Rotary project near and dear to Headlee’s heart is the Will Norton Miracle Field of Joplin, which provides opportunities for individuals with disabilities to play baseball regardless of their abilities. The field was built by both Joplin Rotary clubs with donations received from around the world. The field is named after Joplin High School student, Will Norton, a victim of the May 22, 2011, tornado.
Headlee is lucky to be alive today. On that fateful evening, he and his wife, Judy, were sitting in the Home Depot parking lot when the tornado flipped their car and rolled them into the building.
“God is great — that’s the only reason I’m here, I can attest to that,” he said.
Locally, Rotary members have also been instrumental in helping launch Joplin YMCA operations as well as the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri. Internationally, the organization has provided eyeglasses, wheelchairs, walkers, built water purification plants and worked to eradicate polio around the world.
“We don’t like to toot our horn, so to speak, but it helps to have brand recognition, and as we look to bring younger people into the club, it’s important for them to understand that (Rotary) isn’t just a place where we meet for lunch, but it’s all the good things we do for the community,” Headlee said.
Joining Rotary
After living in Kansas and Nebraska, working for Fleming Foods (now Fleming Companies Inc.), Headlee moved back to Joplin in 1984 to become president of Fleming Foods of Missouri. He met Rotary member Joe Newman Sr., who helped him with a loan for his new home. While talking, Newman asked Headlee what he knew about Rotary?
“I told him, ‘all I knew about Rotary is when I go into towns, there’s a plaque that says, ‘Rotary meets here.’”
So, Newman invited him to a Rotary luncheon on a Thursday afternoon, Headlee said. “He picked me up and talked about Rotary (all the way) out to Twin Hills. He got me in, he bought my lunch, introduced me to everybody at the table … and on our way back, all he talked about was Rotary.”
He loved the prayer before eating, saluting the American flag, the push for community involvement and to help area residents in any way he could.
“Three weeks in a row, he did that,” Headlee said with a chuckle, “so I was indoctrinated pretty quickly … three weeks later, it was on my calendar after that.”
Though retired from the grocery industry since 2013, Headlee is still plenty active, both with his Rotary work and serving as chairman of the Southwest Missouri SCORE, which mentors small business owners; SCORE is a resource partner with the Small Business Administration.
But joining Rotary, Headlee said with a proud smile, “is a great, worthwhile cause. It’s just a passion to give back.”
About the club
The Joplin Rotary Club has been serving Joplin and the area since 1916. The club works to create positive, lasting change in communities and around the world.
