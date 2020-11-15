Singer-songwriter Cade Thompson — who first discovered his love for Christian music at a young age, singing to himself in the backyard of his Joplin home — plans to make it back one to Southwest Missouri soon for a long-overdue concert.
Sadly, the pandemic has put a temporary halt to such plans. Regardless, his native home of Joplin, where he happily lived until the age of 9, never strays far from his thoughts.
“I love Joplin, and I’m thankful for those roots,” Thompson said in a phone interview last week. “I think the foundation of that area and the people who believed in me at such a young age has definitely helped define who I am today.”
It was during his time growing up Joplin that the 19-year-old first discovered his love for singing and composing songs — and others around him first took note of his talent, as well.
“My mom was a youth minister at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church at the time … so I was always the first kid in church and the last kid to leave church,” he said. “I was in preschool when my (preschool) teacher took my mom aside and said, ‘Hey, this is already singing harmonies — you should think about getting him some lessons.’ So I took lessons.”
He’s always been a singer — a talent that comes naturally to him.
“I remember — vividly — out on my back porch (of his Joplin home), singing all these different songs. That’s how I learned how to sing, really.”
After moving from Missouri to South Dakota between the first and second grade, his singing chops only improved. And he boosted his vocal skills with acoustic guitar play, as well as taking pen to paper to write soul-searching songs — his first written when he was just 14 years old. By this point in his life, he’d already discovered and embraced Christian music, thanks in large part to his close involvement at Joplin’s St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.
“We’d always have Christian music on in the car,” Thompson said about his early years in Joplin. “I believe I saw something different about Christian music at that young age, and I wanted to be a part of it; (to be) the next generation of singers.”
He’s well on his way of doing just that by signing a record deal last year with Red Street Records, an independent Christian label founded by Rascal Flatts member, Jay DeMarcus.
DeMarcus, Thompson said, “heard one of my songs, ‘Provider’ — which was my first radio single before they signed me — and said, ‘There’s something about this kid.’ They signed me and he’s believed in me ever since.”
He’s hard at work on his debut album, which — when published — will include “Provider” and his current hit single, “Every Step of the Way.”
In fact, he’s allowing his fans to make the song’s official music video for him. It’s similar to what George Harrison’s estate did for the “What Is Life” video, in which the winner of an online competition featured professional dancer Emma Rubinowitz and has, to date, received millions of hits.
“I’m all about connecting with my fans in new and different ways, so we’ve launched a video music contest people all over the nation,” Thompson said. “How it works is we’ve already filmed all the clips and assets,” which can be found at www.cadethompsoncontest.com. Fans age 13 and older are encouraged to download those clips and create the ultimate video.
“At least in the Christian community, this has been the first time that we’ve seen something like this happen,” he said. “I’m all about pushing the envelope and my artistry; this year has been so different for so many people in so many areas, and the thought of doing (the video contest) for the fans seemed like a natural step.”
The contest kicked off on October 20, and the winner — handpicked by a panel of judges which include both Thompson and DeMarcus — will be announced in January 2021, alongside the music video premiere.
“I’m really excited to see the results,” Thompson said.
Other than at some point in the future visiting Joplin for a long-awaited concert — he begins touring in select cities in early March 2021 — Thompson said that, long-term, he’s all about connecting with people.
“I love meeting people, and I love sharing with them my music, my stories, my songs, speaking and encouraging people of the next generation,” he said. “That’s really my goal. Wherever that takes me, I’ll go.”
To learn more about Thompson, visit his official website at www.cadethompsonmusic.com.
