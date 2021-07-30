The following titles are available for checkout at Joplin Public Library:
JUVENILE EASY FICTION
"The Protest," Samantha Thornhill
"The New Class," Swapna Reddy
"The Great Bunk Bed Battle," Tina Kugler
"Roller Bears," Eric Seltzer
"Jo Jo Makoons: The Used-to-Be Best Friend," Dawn Quigley
"Mr. Summerling’s Secret Code," Dori Hillestad Butler
ADULT FICTION
"Adulting," Liz Talley
"Murder on Mustique," Anne Glenconner
"Night, Neon: Tales of Mystery and Suspense," Joyce Carol Oates
"The Devil’s Hand," Jack Carr
"Katharine Parr, the Sixth Wife," Alison Weir
"Lover Unveiled," J. R. Ward
ADULT NONFICTION
"A Walk Around the Block: Stoplight Secrets, Mischievous Squirrels, Manhole Mysteries and Other Stuff You See Every Day (and Know Nothing About)," Spike Carlsen
"Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day," Jay Shetty
"The James Bond Movie Encyclopedia," Steven Jay Rubin
"Walking with Ghosts," Gabriel Byrne
"When Harry met Minnie: A True Story of Love and Friendship," Martha Teichner
"Foraging the Ozarks: Finding, Identifying, and Preparing Edible Wild Foods in the Ozarks," Bo Brown
