The following titles are now available for checkout at Joplin Public Library.
ADULT FICTION
“The Big Book of Espionage,” Otto Penzler
“The Venice Sketchbook,” Rhys Bowen
“Under the Wave at Waimea,” Paul Theroux
“The Witch’s Heart,” Genevieve Gornichec
“The Bright and Breaking Sea,” Chloe Neill
“Mademoiselle de Malepeire,” Charles Reybaud
ADULT NONFICTION
“The Stonewall Generation: LGBT Elders on Sex, Activism and Aging” “Artcurious: Stories of the Unexpected, Slightly Odd and Strangely Wonderful in Art History,” Jennifer Dasal
“Ex Libris,” Michiko Kakutani
“Keep Clear: My Adventures with Asperger’s,” Tom Cutler
“People Who Love to Eat are Always the Best People: And Other Wisdom,” Julia Child
“Barack Before Obama: Life Before the Presidency,” David Katz
TEEN FICTION
“Dev1at3,” Jay Kristoff
“His Hideous Heart: Thirteen of Edgar Allan Poe’s Most Unsettling Tales Reimagined,” Dahlia Adler
“The Lady’s Guide to Petticoats and Piracy,” Mackenzi Lee
“The Desolations of Devil’s Acre,” Ransom Riggs
“The How & the Why,” Cynthia Hand
“Puddin’,” Julie Murphy
