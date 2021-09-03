JUVENILE FICTION
"Kenny & the Book of Beasts," Tony DiTerlizzi
"The Tower of Nero," Rick Riordan
"One Kid’s Trash," Jamie Sumner
"Spy School at Sea: A Spy School Novel," Stuart Gibbs
"Black Boy Joy," Kwame Mbalia
"Just Be Cool, Jenna Sakai," Debbi Michiko Florence
ADULT FICTION
"What Strange Paradise," Omar El Akkad
"We Were Never Here," Andrea Bartz
"No Gods, No Monsters," Cadwell Turnbull
"The Last Chance Library," Freya Sampson
"Billy Summers," Stephen King
"Hemlock," Susan Wittig Albert
ADULT NONFICTION
"Seven Kinds of People You Find in Bookshops," Shaun Bythell
"Craft Your Own Happy: A Collection of 25 Creative Projects to Craft Your Way to Mindfulness," Becci Mai Ford
"Battle for the Big Top: P.T. Barnum, James Bailey, John Ringling, and the Death-Defying Saga of the American Circus," Les Standiford
"The Plague Year: America in the Time of COVID," Lawrence Wright
"Black Diamond Queens: African American Women and Rock and Roll," Maureen Mahon
"Into the Deep: A Memoir From the Man Who Found Titanic," Robert D. Ballard
