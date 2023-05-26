The following titles are now available for checkout at Joplin Public Library.
CD MUSIC
“Bella Donna,” Stevie Nicks
“Diane Schuur & the Count Basie Orchestra,” Diane Schuur
“The Eminem Show,” Eminem
“If We Fall in Love Tonight,” Rod Stewart
“Changes,” David Bowie
JUVENILE FICTION
“The Worlds We Leave Behind,” A. F. Harrold
“Momo Arashima Steals the Sword of the Wind,” Misa Sugiura
“Mirror to Mirror,” Rajani LaRocca
“It’s Boba Time for Pearl Li!” Nicole Chen
“Linked,” Gordon Korman
“Aniana del Mar Jumps In,” Jasminne Mendez
ADULT FICTION
“The Lonely Hearts Book Club,” Lucy Gilmore
“Red River Deep,” Carolyn Brown
“Glassworks,” Olivia Wolfgang-Smith
“Dances: a Novel,” Nicole Cuffy
“The Collected Regrets of Clover,” Mikki Brammer
“Identity,” Nora Roberts
ADULT NONFICTION
“Hijab Butch Blues: a Memoir,” Lamya H
“Exploring the Oregon Trail: America’s Historic Road Trip,” Kay Woelfel Scott
“Natural & Curly Hair for Dummies,” Johnny Wright
“A Woman’s Life is a Human Life: My Mom, Our Neighbor, and the Journey from Reproductive Rights to Reproductive Justice,” Felicia Kornbluh
“Plain: a Memoir of Mennonite Girlhood,” Mary Alice Hostetter
“Landings: a Crooked Creek Farm Year,” Arwen Donahue
