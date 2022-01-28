JUVENILE EASY FICTION
"Mia Mayhem Rides the Waves," Kara West
"Shark in the Park," Lesley Sims
"School Freezes Over!" Jack Chabert
"We Love Bubbles!" Vikram Madan
"A Day at the Museum," Christine A. Platt
"DJ Funkyfoot: Give Cheese a Chance," Tom Angleberger
ADULT FICTION
"A Thousand Steps," T. Jefferson Parker
"The Magic of Found Objects," Maddie Dawson
"Jane of Battery Park," Jaye Viner
"Black Girls Must Die Exhausted," Jayne Allen
"Skinship: Stories," Yoon Choi
"Murder at St. Margaret: An Oxford Key Mystery," Lynn Morrison
ADULT NONFICTION
"How Are You Going to Pay for That?: Smart Answers to the Dumbest Questions in Politics," Ryan Cooper
"Truffle Hound: On the Trail of the World’s Most Seductive Scent, With Dreamers, Schemers, and Some Extraordinary Dogs," Rowan Jacobsen
"Major Labels: A History of Popular Music in Seven Genres," Kelefa Sanneh
"A Culinary History of Missouri: Foodways & Iconic Dishes from the Show-Me State," Suzanne Corbett
"The Matter of Black Lives: Writing from the New Yorker"
"Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era," Laurence Leamer
TEEN NONFICTION
"It Doesn’t Have to be Awkward: Dealing with Relationships, Consent, and Other Hard-to-Talk-About Stuff," Drew Pinsky
"Patrick Mahomes: NFL Sensation," James Monson
"The Homework Squad’s ADHD Guide to School Success," Joshua G. Shifrin
"Find Your Fierce: How to Put Social Anxiety in its Place," Jacqueline Sperling
"The Chalk Art Handbook: How to Create Masterpieces on Driveways and Sidewalks and in Playgrounds," David Zinn
"Homemade Robots: 10 Simple Bots to Build with Stuff Around the House," Randy Sarafan
