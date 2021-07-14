JUVENILE EASY NON-FICTION
“My Very First Cookbook: Joyful Recipes to Make Together!,” Danielle Kartes
“Meerkat Moves Out of the Desert,” Nikki Potts
“Joey: A Baby Koala and his Mother,” Nic Bishop
“Selena: Queen of Tejano Music,” Siliva Lopez
“Exquisite: The Poetry and Life of Gwendolyn Brooks,” Suzanne Slade
“H is for Home: a Sesame Street Guide to Homes Around the World Karen,” Latchana Kenney
ADULT FICTION“Life’s too Short,” Abby Jimenez
“Greater Good,” Timothy Zahn
“Everyone in this Room will Someday be Dead,” Emily R. Austin
“Dear Miss Metropolitan,” Carolyn Ferrell
“The Cellist,” Daniel Silva
“The Final Girl Support Group,” Grady Hendrix
LARGE PRINT FICTION
“Good eggs,” Rebecca Hardiman
“Death of a Telenovela Star,” Teresa Dovalpage
“The Dress Shop on King Street,” Ashley Clark
“No Woods So Dark as These,” Randall Silvis
“The Maidens,” Alex Michaelides
“The Guncle,” Steven Rowley
ADULT NON-FICTION
“Did I Say That Out Loud? Midlife indignities and how to Survive Them,” Kristin Van Ogtrop
“The Illusion of Life: Disney animation,” Frank Thomas
“Setsuko’s Secret: Heart Mountain and the Legacy of the Japanese American incarceration,” Shirley Ann Higuchi
“My Remarkable Journey: a Memoir,” Katherine G. Johnson
“COVID-19: The Pandemic that Never Should have Happened and How to Stop the Next One,” Debora Mackenzie
“Murder Maps: Crime Scenes Revisited, Phrenology to Fingerprint, 1811-1911,” Drew D. Gray
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.